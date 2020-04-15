Although Latin America, whose forecast is for a contraction of 4.6%, has experience with financial crises, the pandemic represents a new dimension.

..- The World Bank predicted that the effects of the global crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic will plunge Latin America into a recession with a contraction of regional GDP of 4.6% in 2020, compounded by meager growth in previous years, protests in 2019 and the fall in oil prices.

“For 2021 a growth return of 2.6% is expected,” estimated the World Bank (WB) in a statement released this Sunday before the spring assemblies with the IMF, in which it warned that this year there will be a recession in the main economies. of the region, with a contraction of 5% in Brazil, 6% in Mexico and 5.2% in Argentina.

The blow will also be felt in Colombia, where GDP will fall 2%; in Chile, where the contraction will be 3%; and in Peru, with a fall of 4.7%.

“The governments of Latin America and the Caribbean face the enormous challenge of protecting lives and at the same time limiting the economic impacts” of the crisis, said Martín Rama, chief economist at the World Bank for Latin America and the Caribbean.

Rama summarized the situation as “dire” and noted that it will require “targeted and consistent policies on a scale rarely seen before.”

Live for today

The crisis is widespread, hitting countries that had solid growth in previous years, such as Panama, whose economy will contract 2%, and also Uruguay, which last year had weak growth slightly above zero and in 2020 will register a fall. of GDP of 2.7%.

Paraguay’s economy, which closed in 2019 without growth, will fall 1.2%.

The World Bank noted that although the region has experience with financial crises, the COVID-19 pandemic represents a new dimension, since the containment measures necessary to contain the virus have an impact on the supply side of goods and services.

The Washington-based multilateral institution also anticipates that demand from China and the G7 countries will decline sharply, impacting countries that export raw materials in South America and countries that export services and industrial goods in Central America and the Caribbean. .

In Central America, Costa Rica – whose economy was in good health – will have an economic contraction of 3.3% this year; Nicaragua will deepen its crisis with a 4.3% drop in GDP; and Honduras – another country that was expanding – will fall into crisis with a 2.3% retraction.

In El Salvador, growth in 2019 will lead to a contraction of 4.3%; the same for Guatemala, whose GDP will fall 1.8%.

Guyana – which in December began commercial exploitation of an oil field – is the exception, with a growth of 51.7%.

This global crisis, which has affected transportation, will also be a blow to tourism, which will have a severe impact in some Caribbean countries.

For example, the Dominican Republic, which in the last two years had a growth of 7% and 5.1% respectively, will not grow in 2020.

The Bank pointed out that many countries in Latin America and the Caribbean face this crisis with a limited fiscal space to sustain the economy, and maintained that the high degree of informal employment makes prevention measures difficult.

“Many households live daily and lack the resources to face the isolations and quarantines necessary to contain the spread,” explained the WB.

The fact that the crisis is global will also have an impact on migrant remittances, which are essential in many poor economies.

“The socialization of these losses”

The World Bank warned that in the face of this scenario, “governments will have to bear most of the losses.”

“The socialization of these losses could demand a shareholding in financial institutions and strategic employers, through their recapitalization.”

The institution stated that this support will be key in “preserving jobs and in a future recovery.”

How to measure the crisis?

A challenge for international organizations is how to measure the cost of containment measures, for which the WB decided to use a non-traditional approach with satellite images, electricity consumption data and information on people’s movements, based on applications. .

The Bank noted that a key indicator is the volume of nitrogen dioxide in the atmosphere, detected by satellite.

“These emissions are highly correlated with combustion from vehicles and other machinery. These results confirm that the general measures to contain COVID-19 lead to a dramatic decline in economic activity, “the institution indicated in its report.

