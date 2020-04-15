The lousy forecast for the Mexican economy is only surpassed by Venezuela, whose estimate for 2020 is a contraction of 15%.

..- Mexico will be one of the economies with the greatest drop in activity in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic with an estimated contraction of -6.6%, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecast on Tuesday in its report “Prospects for the world economy”

After registering in 2019 its first annual contraction in a decade, of 0.1%, Mexico will have a lousy year in 2020, with an increase in addition to unemployment from 3.3% in 2019 to 5.3% this year.

However, the IMF predicts that in 2021 the second Latin American economy will grow again at a level of 3%.

Mexico does not escape the trend of all regional economies, but it has one of the worst forecasts, only surpassed by Venezuela, which will have a spill of 15% according to the fund.

The meager performance exhibited and expected for the Mexican economy represents a bucket of cold water for President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who promised an average annual growth of 4% of Mexico’s GDP during the six years of his administration, a goal that, according to experts, it is unlikely today.

Latin America will sink in 2020 into a sharp economic contraction of 5.2% due to the blow of the restrictions imposed to contain the new coronavirus, with a recession expected in practically all economies, and an expected recovery in 2021.

The nature of this coup differs from other previous crises, since confinement measures involve the closure of workplaces, disruption of supply chains, layoffs and falling income.

In this environment, there is a drop in the prices of raw materials that the region produces and, simultaneously, a price war that crushed the price of a barrel seriously damaged oil countries such as Argentina, Mexico, Brazil, Ecuador, Colombia, among others, the IMF explained.

The agency published its report before the boreal spring assemblies due to the coronavirus will be developed for the first time virtually this week.

Read also: Mexico will contract 6% in 2020 due to COVID-19, predicts the World Bank

Forecasts for Latin America and the Caribbean for 2020 and 2021

2019 2020 2022

Latin America and the Caribbean 0.1% –5.2% 3.4%

Brazil 1.1% –5.3% 2.9%

Mexico -0.1% –6.6% 3%

Central America 2.4% -3% 4%

Caribbean 3.3% -2.8% 4%

Argentina -2.2% -5.7% 4.4%

Bolivia 2.8% -2.9% 2.9%

Chile 1.1% –4.5% 5.3%

Colombia 3.3% –2.4% 3.7%

Ecuador 0.1% –6.3% 3.9%

Paraguay 0.2% –1% 4%

Peru 2.2% -4.5% 5.2%

Uruguay 0.2% –3% 5%

Venezuela –35% –15% –5%

Global recession in 2020 with “serious risk” of worsening

The COVID-19 pandemic will cause a global recession in 2020, with an economic contraction estimated at 3%, and a “serious risk” of worsening, the IMF said.

Isolating the population to avoid contagion and the consequent paralysis of economic activity, will reduce growth “dramatically”, with a greater impact in developing countries, the agency said.

The fund said that if the new coronavirus can be contained and activity can be gradually resumed in the second half of 2020, the global economy could grow 5.8% in 2021.

For the United States, the world’s largest economy, it estimated a more marked recession with a fall in GDP of 5.9% in 2020, and a recovery of 4.7% in 2021.

But he highlighted the “considerable uncertainty” weighing on the strength of the rebound: “Much worse growth results are possible and perhaps even probable.”

This could happen if the pandemic declared on March 11 after an epidemic that started in China in December spreads and isolation measures are lengthened, if the blow in emerging economies is even greater than projected, if conditions are tightened financial, or if the closure of companies and prolonged unemployment leaves widespread consequences.

The new coronavirus leaves more than two million infected and some 120,000 dead worldwide. To curb its spread, in recent weeks, more than half of the world’s population has been called to stay at home, non-essential businesses were closed, and air traffic was drastically reduced, accentuating the collapse of oil prices.

Unique crisis

“This crisis is unlike any other,” said IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath, noting that “most likely” the world will experience the worst recession since the Great Depression of 1929, far exceeding that generated by the 2008 financial crisis. So the contraction in 2009 was only 0.1% and emerging markets were growing at a solid rate.

According to IMF forecasts, only two economies will save this year from falling into a recession, but in both cases the expansion will be minimal: China, the cradle of COVID-19, will grow 1.2%, while India will 1.9%.

For developed countries, on the other hand, the drop is expected to reach 6.1%.

Most of the large economies will suffer declines in their activity: the United States (–5.9%), Japan (–5.2%), the United Kingdom (–6.5%), while the collapse will be worse in the eurozone, with sharp falls in Italy (-9.1%), Spain (-8%), France (-7.2%) and Germany (–7%).

Among the emerging ones, Russia (-5.5%) and South Africa (-5.8%) will also feel the impact.

The IMF also anticipates an 11% decrease in the volume of trade in goods and services in 2020.