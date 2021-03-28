Mexico vs Wales: Official lineups for today’s friendly match

Welsh will host the Mexican National Team in it Cardiff City Stadium this Saturday, March 37, in the first of the two friendlies that the team led by Gerardo Martino in European lands, which came at an ‘uncomfortable’ moment for the Mexican coach, as he does not have a nominal nine available to place him in the starting eleven.

With the already known injury to Raúl Jiménez, Tata Martino called up Henry Martín and Alan Pulido to test them in that position, but both players will not be available to play this Saturday due to muscle discomfort.

Also read: Mexico vs Canada: Schedule and channel where to watch the CONCACAF Pre-Olympic Semifinal

In the absence of an area scorer, Mexico will have to present a fairly ‘light’ and skillful trident with Hirving ‘El Chucky’ Lozano as the only striker, a position he has played in some games with Napoli, achieving good results.

For the match against Wales, Mexico will play with Orbelín Pineda as the left winger and Tecatito Corona on the right, so the imbalance and counterattacks would be the main weapon in the Tricolor’s attack.

The Official lineups for the Mexico vs Wales game are as follows: Mexico: Ochoa, Rodríguez, Salcedo, Montes, Gallardo, Álvarez, Dos Santos, Herrera, Corona, Pineda and Lozano. Wales: Hennessey, Gunter, Cabango, Norrington-Davies, Lawrence, Williams, Smith, Levitt, Roberts, Matondo, Moore.

The Mexican National Team has never lost against Wales in an official match, adding 2 wins and 2 losses in 4 matches.

HISTORY OF MATCHES BETWEEN MEXICO AND WALES: Sweden 1958 Wales 1-1 Mexico Friendly 1962 Mexico 2-1 Wales Friendly 2012 Mexico 2-0 Wales Friendly 2018 Mexico 0-0 Wales

Also read: Yulieth Torres shows off her enormous attributes in a micro string swimsuit

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content