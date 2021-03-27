Mexico vs Wales: Hirving “Chucky” Lozano “got hot” with Gareth Bale (VIDEO)

The Mexican National Team fell 1-0 in Cardiff to the Wales national team, in the first friendly of the FIFA date for the set of Gerardo “el Tata” Martino, in a duel where things got hot between Hirving “el Chucky” Lozano and Gareth Bale.

Near the end of the game, “el Chucky” Lozano fought the ball near the finish line with the Wales defenders, when Rhys Norrington-Davies faced the Mexican after he was unable to steal the ball from Neco Williams.

After this action, Gareth Bale came to support his teammates, giving a push to Hirving Lozano, who seemed to continue quite hot with Norrington-Davies, with whom it all started.

Fortunately, this “quarrel” did not pass to greater, as Lozano ended up returning with the rest of his teammates, while Bale and the Welsh spoke with the whistler of the meeting.

After this defeat, the Mexican National Team will play its second match on this FIFA Date against the Costa Rican National Team, on Tuesday, March 30.

