Mexico vs Wales: Goal by Kieffer Moore in today’s game (video)

Welsh was the luxury host for the Mexican National Team in this new European tour directed by Gerardo ‘El Tata’ Martino, as the European team received Mexico this Saturday at 1:00 p.m., downtown time, to the tricolor team to measure themselves in the first meeting of the Aztec squad in this FIFA date, which will end midweek with the game against Costa Rica.

Mexico’s game against Wales was complicated from the previous one for the Tata Martino managers, as they were left without nominal front centers with the muscular discomfort of Henry Martín and Alan Pulido, footballers who were called to be the relays of Raúl Jiménez in this FIFA date.

The game began with Mexico pressing the Wales team at the start and taking over the midfield, managing to generate a dangerous play in the first minutes in an action in which Lozano was displaced by a defender inside the area, although the referee decided not mark it as a penalty.

In the 10th minute of action, Wales found the goal in a combination of Roberts, Williams and Moore, who went alone in front of Ochoa, finishing at pleasure.

In the play prior to Wales’ goal, there were three players in the lead position.

