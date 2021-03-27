Mexico vs Wales: Andrés Vaca ‘debuts’ as an actor in funny TUDN sketch

The Mexican National Team plays today against its similar Welsh in the first friendly match on the March FIFA Date, I find that it will be broadcast by TUDN and the Channel Las Estrellas de Televisa, for which the narrator Andrés Vaca starred in a fun promotional of the meeting that will be broadcast from 2:00 p.m., causing a lot of acceptance among the Mexican fans.

In the promo, Vaca is accompanied by the cast of the Televisa comedy series Neighbors, who interact with the narrator in a small but fun sketch, where the host Gina Holguín, who is Andrés’s partner, also collaborates.

In the video clip, Lalo España, Darío Ripoll, Octavio Ocaña and Moisés Suárez appear, who put together their soccer challenge in the preview of the Tricolor friendly.

In the promo, Vaca threw the stitch of imitating one of the phrases of Enrique ‘El Perro’ Bermúdez, a narrator who will also be on the broadcast of the Mexico vs Wales duel.

Vaca joked about his participation in this little sketch, ensuring that he was ready and prepared to receive an Oscar for the quality of his performance.

