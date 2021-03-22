Mexico vs USA team: JJ Macías could be the starter according to Jaime Lozano | Pre-Olympic Concacaf

The Mexican team Under 23 continues at a firm pace through the CONCACAF Pre-Olympic in search of a ticket for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. On the second day of the event, El Tri managed to beat Costa Rica 3-0 at the Akron Stadium, and thus seal their classification to the semifinals.

The goals of the match were scored by Uriel Antuna, Alexis Vega and Sebastián Córdova, while The Chivas de Guadalajara striker, José Juan Macías, was not present as the starter, who had also not been part of the first meeting due to muscle discomfort. The Herd attacker entered with 23 minutes remaining for the end of the match.

In a press video conference, Bolavip Mexico asked coach Jaime Lozano if the non-inclusion from the start against the Ticos was again due to this physical inconvenience.









“We are going to think about it, we are going to analyze it. JJ at the end could not participate in the first game because he was not at 100%, now he is at 100, and if I hadn’t been 100 I wouldn’t have even thought about him participating “, He began by expressing regarding the income from the bank.

Then the Tricolor strategist referred to the possibility that the scorer is present among the initial 11 against the United States, on Wednesday, March 14, for the third day of Group A.

“Today was to put him in, that he participated in this game and know that he is fine, that he felt comfortable, that he did not have any relapse, that he did not have any discomfort. He is one more player who is available to all of us to be able to think, whether he plays from the beginning or not now against the United States or is also a good revulsive“.







