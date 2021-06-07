Mexico vs United States, what does the Concacaf Nations League champion win?

Tonight, the first final of the Concacaf Nations League is played between the United States National Team and the Mexican National Team, before that match, the game for third place between Costa Rica and Honduras will take place.

Beyond the fact that the tournament has been questioned since it was announced for the little sports award it gives, the champion will not only take the recognition and the trophy, but a millionaire sum.

The fourth place will pocket an amount of 200 thousand dollars, while the third place will take 300 thousand dollars. The finalists will compete for the top prize, which is one million dollars and half a million for the runner-up.

The game has generated expectations because it will be the last opportunity in which the United States and Mexico face each other with all their figures before the Qualifying round heading to Qatar, remembering that the combined of the stars and stripes will take an alternate squad to the Cup Gold.