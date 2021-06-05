Mexico vs United States: Schedule and where to watch the Nations League Final

Mexico and USA will star in a new Final in the area of Concacaf to confirm who is the true ‘giant’ of the Confederacy, now in the newly created Nations league, which will be played this Sunday at 8:00 p.m. at Sports Authority Field and will be broadcast by TUDN and Las Estrellas.

The United States selection He reached this Final by beating his counterpart from Honduras by the slightest difference, with the solitary goal of Jordan Siebatcheu a minute before the end of regulation time.

For its part, Mexico went through a miracle in its Semifinal against Costa Rica, as the Aztecs defeated the Ticos in a dramatic penalty shoot-out after finishing with a 0-0 draw in regular time.

We have an appointment next Sunday … THE FINAL OF THE LEAGUE OF NATIONS!

Mexico and the United States reached the Final Four after winning their respective groups in the League; Mexico competed against Panama and Bermuda; while the United States played against Canada and Cuba.

How has your history of direct confrontations with Mexico and the United States gone?

Of 70 games they have played, TRI has an advantage with 36 games won, 15 draws and 19 losses.

Mexico has scored 142 goals and conceded 80.

His record in Finals.

In six finals they have met in the Concacaf Gold Cup, Mexico has a positive balance with 5 titles achieved and only 1 runner-up.

Of these 6 finals, 5 were played in North American territory and only one in Mexico.

