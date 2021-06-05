Mexico vs United States: Probable Lineup in the Nations League Final

This Sunday at Sports Authority Field at Mile High; Denver, Colorado, the Mexican Soccer Team will be facing the United States in the Final of the Concacaf Nations League, the seventh time that both teams are competing for a trophy in this Confederation.

Mexico and the United States easily dodged the group stage of the Concacaf League A, although they had serious difficulties to pass the semifinal round, as the Aztecs went to the limit against Costa Rica in a penalty shootout, while the North Americans they won with a last minute goal against Honduras.

This will be the seventh time that TRI and the United States meet in a Concacaf final, registering a favorable balance for the Mexicans, who have won 5 trophies against US Soccer, 4 of them playing as a visitor, this without counting the so-called Concacaf Cup, a trophy that the Mexicans won in a single match to define the guest to the 2017 Confederations Cup.

We have an appointment next Sunday … THE FINAL OF THE LEAGUE OF NATIONS! Save the date! ✍️ The final match of the Concacaf Nations League! # TheDreamIsNow pic.twitter.com/FA20tVwGNn – Concacaf Nations League (@CNationsLeague) June 4, 2021

For the match, the likely lineups for Mexico and the United States are as follows: Mexico: Ochoa; Araujo, Álvarez, Moreno; Antuna, Herrera, Guarded, Artega; Lainez, Martín and Lozano. United States: Steffen; Dest, McKenzie, Brooks, Robinson; McKennie, Yueill, Lletget; Reyna, Sargent and Pulisic.

