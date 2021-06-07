Mexico vs United States: Nations League Final Lineups

The Mexican team is disputed tonight before USA the first edition of the Concacaf Nations League. A match that has generated expectation in the Mexican soccer environment for what the rival represents and for the generation with the rival’s account.

After the agonizing victory of the national team in a penalty shootout against Costa Rica, it is expected that Gerardo Martino make some changes to the ideal eleven, especially, apparently in the second part.

Read also: Cruz Azul: Luis Romo reveals the key to his success in professional football

The unknown is still up front, in addition, a possible return of Jesús Manuel Corona, who is still recovering from an injury, but many expect to see him for a few minutes.

Lineup of the Mexican National Team: Ochoa, Rodríguez, Araujo, Moreno, Gallardo, Álvarez, Herrera, Rodríguez, Antuna, Loznao and Corona

EL 11 OF TRI VS USA – Ochoa

– Araujo

– Brown

– Chaca

– Gallardo

– Edson

– Herrera

– Charly Rodríguez

– Antuna

– Tecatito

– Chucky @TUDNMEX @TUDNUSA – Gibran Araige (@GibranAraige) June 7, 2021

Read also: Mexican Selection: Miguel Herrera “demands” the presence of Javier Harnández in El Tri

For its part, the United States continues to leave many doubts, even some begin to question Gregg Berhalter, because of what has been shown in recent games, since they are not able to convince in his operation.

Alienation from the US National Team: Steffen Dest, Brooks, McKenzie, Yedlin, Acosta, Ream, McKennie Reyna, Pulisic, Sargent