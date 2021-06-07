Mexico vs United States: Gregg Berhalter, DT of USA, sends message against Mexican fans

The Mexican Soccer Team was defeated at the hands of the United States in the Nations League Final, in a match surrounded by controversy due to poor refereeing work by Panamanian John Pittí.

Following the victory of the Stars and Stripes team, Gregg Berhalter, coach of the North Americans, said he was “very happy” and “satisfied” with the great victory that the team achieved against Mexico, but he was also very critical of the spectacle at Empower Field at Mile High (Denver), where The game was played before more than 34,000 fans, 40 percent of the capacity allowed by the Covid-19 health protocols, due to the fact that the public threw numerous objects onto the field.

“We knew how to react after each goal that we scored and in the end the performance of Christian Pulisic when scoring the penalty and then the actions of Ethan Horvath, which prevented us from being tied, were decisive,” Berhalter declared at the end of the match, which to define in the extension. “It is not easy to beat a rival like Mexico,” he said.

"Young people have to learn to win, this game was very difficult. It was difficult, but the boys have all the credit for what they achieved and it was a champion team what we saw tonight.

Berhalter admitted that getting the title was an important plus for the next Concacaf competitions such as the Gold Cup and the start of the qualifying phase for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

“Now we will surely arrive with more confidence and also as a more balanced team that can recover and overcome difficult situations,” said Berhalter. “More when it comes to a rivalry like the one that exists between both teams, which is always full of intensity and passion on and off the field.”

The American coach also recalled that within the team there is a new generation of young players who are beginning their trajectory as important elements within the national team.

That is why I consider victory of great importance. Young people must learn to win. This match was very difficult, it was a matter of planning the game, executing the plan, but also fighting. For the youngsters it was very important to win this match, they must get used to these results and the intensity of these matches.

Berhalter praised the great football that Mexico presented as always and hence winning the biggest rival in a new Concacaf “classic” was doubly important.

“It was tough, but the guys have all the credit for what they accomplished. We had a champion team tonight,” he said. “Now we must think ahead with greater enthusiasm and confidence.”

Regarding the bad behavior of some of the fans present at the game, Berhalter described the actions as “embarrassing” and “disrespectful”.

The actions Berhalter was referring to were those that occurred after the United States scored the third goal and the players went to celebrate next to the stands.

Immediately there was a real madness on the part of the fans who began to throw glasses and bottles full of water that hit some players, including the United States forward Gio Reyna, who had already been substituted.

Several individuals also entered the field and, as usual when Mexico plays, the homophobic cry was also heard against the goalkeeper of the rival team, which forced the referee of the match, the Panamanian John Pitti, to stop the game for three minutes.

“A lack of respect, but it could have been worse,” he mentioned after finishing the match. “This match is in tune with the heritage of the rivalry between Mexico and the United States. This is part of football, but you have to know how to behave on and off the field with sportsmanship”,

