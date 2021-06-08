Mexico vs United States: Gerardo Martino and his ‘pretext’ for losing the League of Nations

The Mexican National Team could not win the CONCACAF Nations League Final by falling 2-3 to the United States in a game where the defensive failures of the TRI they were too expensive, because in the three goals of the North American team, the Mexican defense “made” waters, collaborating in the goals.

Despite that great detail and the slab of having fallen against the staunch rival in the area, the coach of the TRI, Gerardo Martino, He would have been satisfied by the performance of his team, at least, that is what Jorge Theiler, Tata assistant, said.

Also read: Mexico vs United States: Gregg Berhalter, DT of USA, launches message against Mexican fans

“I have no doubts that, if there was to be a winner during the 90s and 120s, the winner would have to be Mexico and it would have to have finished with the score in the 90 minutes,” Theiler commented at a press conference.

“I have no doubts that, if there was to be a winner during the 90s and 120s, the winner would have to be @miseleccionmx and he would have to have finished with the score in the 90 minutes.” ️ Jorge Theiler. pic.twitter.com/BUnWjG7fyh – PressPort (@PressPortmx) June 7, 2021

The Tata assistant was the one who came out to show his face in the post-match conference because Martino was sent off for an outbreak of anger in overtime, this after the referee scored a penalty against Mexico in a play starring Carlos Salcedo and Christian Pulisic.

Theiler pointed out that Gerardo Martino ended up happy with his players for the work carried out on the field of play and the ‘promising future’ that the Mexican National Team has, qualifying this game as one of the best they have had under his tenure.

“Happy with what the group did, he knows what the group can give. He has had one of the best games in this group and he is leaving things to correct,” said Theiler.

️ For Martino, this has been one of the best matches @miseleccionmx has had, assured his Assistant, Jorge Theiler. “Happy with what the group did, he knows what the group can give. He has had one of the best games in this group and he is leaving things to correct.” pic.twitter.com/jbYWnWcZqI – PressPort (@PressPortmx) June 7, 2021

Also read: Yanet García unleashes madness wearing her tremendous rear in the pool

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content