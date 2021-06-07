Mexico vs United States: Felipe Ramos Rizo explodes against arbitration in the League of Nations

Referee John Pitti has become the protagonist of the final in the Concacaf League of Nations between the Mexican National Team and the United States National Team, by forgiving an expulsion to Mark McKenzie already Hector Herrera.

In the 86th minute, the Americans’ defender kicked Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano without the ball in between and he pardoned the expulsion by showing the warning card to the defender.

Subsequently, the Tri midfielder committed a sweep to the humanity of the opponent and despite the protests of the North American elements, he did not show him the second warning.

United States player Mckenzie is saved from the red card after kicking Lozano. – Felipe Ramos Rizo (@ramosrizo) June 7, 2021

Faced with this situation, Felipe Ramos Rizo, the former whistle-blower and current referee analyst of ESPN, revealed the lousy work of the Panamanian referee in the final of the Concacaf League of Nations.

“United States Player Mckenzie Saves Red Card After Kicking Lozano”.

What a terrible refereeing, now forgive Herrera the second yellow, normal in the Concacaf refereeing, how bad they are. – Felipe Ramos Rizo (@ramosrizo) June 7, 2021