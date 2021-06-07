in Football

Mexico vs United States: Fans attack Gerardo Martino’s lineup

The Mexican National Team will seek to stay on the cusp of the era of Gerardo Martino measuring himself against the United States National Team, in a new edition of the Clásico de la Concacaf in the final of the League of Nations.

After missing the game against the Costa Rica selection, the winger Jesús Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Corona is the great novelty in the Tricolor’s starting eleven against the North Americans, sacrificing the midfielder Andrew Saved.

Read also: Liga de Expansión MX: Armando Navarrete, former Club América, announces his retirement (VIDEO)

Given this situation, the comments and reactions from the Mexican fans were immediate, against the starting eleven sent by the Argentine strategist for the final of the Concacaf League of Nations.

Avilés Stadium keeps the three points after beating Colunga 0-2

We present the first poster of ‘With whom you travel’