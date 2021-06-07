Mexico vs United States: Fans attack Gerardo Martino’s lineup

The Mexican National Team will seek to stay on the cusp of the era of Gerardo Martino measuring himself against the United States National Team, in a new edition of the Clásico de la Concacaf in the final of the League of Nations.

After missing the game against the Costa Rica selection, the winger Jesús Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Corona is the great novelty in the Tricolor’s starting eleven against the North Americans, sacrificing the midfielder Andrew Saved.

Given this situation, the comments and reactions from the Mexican fans were immediate, against the starting eleven sent by the Argentine strategist for the final of the Concacaf League of Nations.

Are we still with the idiot Antuna? Arteaga those that Gallardo and is not the owner – Erick (@Erickk_al) June 7, 2021

Luckily in the other Ream and Acosta start who are dead but Antuna is not far behind – fran (@ fran_urrea26) June 7, 2021

Why do Antuna and Gallardo play and not Arteaga and Lainez? – Roberto Carmona (@ Roberto29386791) June 7, 2021

Both defended the father to Henry and polished so that at the mere hour he does not put any of them HAHAHA. – Alexis (Jona) (@AlexisCraxk) June 7, 2021

I prefer Salcedo in the center instead of Moreno, he looked very bad against ♂️ – Ricardo Leal RL (@ rlleal1985) June 7, 2021

That Antuna that Cromar’s well, is the only thing I see that he does to be a starter – George (@ Georgedevid10) June 7, 2021