Mexico vs United States: Christian Pulisic proud of the performance of his teammates

After the victory against Mexico, the United States selection managed to get his first title with this new generation of players led by Gregg Berhalter, who had raised doubts before this meeting.

The stars and stripes box was seen twice down on the scoreboard; however, they managed to come from behind twice. Despite not having much contact with the ball, Pulisic was the man who defined the match.

Christian pulisic, who in a week has reached glory both in the national team and the clubs, highlighted the importance of this title and sending a message to his teammates.

“I am very proud of this group, we needed everyone today and it was a phenomenal performance.”

And it is not for less, since the Concacaf recognized Weston McKennie, Juventus player, as the best footballer of the final four of the Nations League. It should be noted that to a lesser or greater extent, the three authors of the goals for the United States play as a top team in Europe.