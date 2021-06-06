Mexico vs the United States: The experience of El Tri against the young promises of the United States

The Mexican National Team and USA One more game will be played that will define a title among the greatest of the Concacaf, although beyond that, two different projects will collide, the most experienced against the most valuable.

El Tri is the great Concacaf champion and has the most mature team and a huge history in World Cups, while the Stars and Stripes combined boast the most expensive roster in the Nations League, exceeding 300 million Dollars.

Mexico is the second most valuable selection of the contest, with a value of 230 million dollars, according to figures from the portal Trasnfermarket.

The US generation led by Pulisic, the new champion of the UEFA Champions League, is an example in the Old Continent, while the Tri is gradually dying out in Europe.

Those of Martino will try to impose their hierarchy and trajectory over the jewels that the American team has polished in the best leagues in the world. It should be noted that 11 of the players registered in the Nations League by Gerardo Martino have already been present in at least one World Cup.

