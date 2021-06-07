Mexico vs Saudi Arabia: Schedule and where to watch the match of the Mexican Olympic National Team

Mexico will be measured against its similar of Saudi Arabia this Tuesday, June 8 at the Marbella Football Center in its second preparation match prior to the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2021. This match will begin at 1:00 p.m., Central Mexico time, and can be seen through the signal of TUDN and Azteca 7.

The Mexican National Team has already played the first of three friendly matches in Marbella, taking the victory against the representative of Romania with a goal from Jesús Angulo in a very close match last Saturday.

Also read: Brenda Zambrano shows off her attributes in tiny and tight cachetero

Saudi Arabia will be a good rival for Mexico, since the Middle East team is one of the selective classified to the Olympics, sharing Group D with Brazil, Germany and the Ivory Coast.

THERE WILL BE THREE GAMES! The Mexican Olympic National Team will have three games to prepare for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Mexico vs Romania Mexico vs Saudi Arabia Mexico vs Australia pic.twitter.com/KfGWrt86wM – Victorious (@victoriosoomos) May 14, 2021

For its part, Mexico will seek its classification in Group A, along with Japan, France and South Africa.

Arabia and Mexico have met on 5 occasions, with a balance of 4 wins for TRI, in addition to 1 draw.

In these duels, the Aztecs have 14 goals in favor and only 2 against.

Also read: Patty López de la Cerda shows off her attributes with her collection of micro swimsuits

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content