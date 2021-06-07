Mexico vs Saudi Arabia: Probable lineup for the Mexican Olympic team match

The Mexican Soccer Team will have its second preparation test in Marbella, Spain, prior to its participation in the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games, now facing its similar of Saudi Arabia, one of the 16 teams qualified for the next summer tournament on Japanese soil.

The TRI already faced their first rival in these friendly duels, getting a victory against Romania, a team that made it difficult for the Mexicans with their speed in the last area of ​​the field, so now, against the Arabs, Lozano could correct some details and modify your starting eleven.

Mexico will play another friendly match three days later, so the rotation of players will also be viable due to the issue of rest and recovery of its players, so the starting lineup presented against Arabia would have several modifications with respect to the one presented on Saturday.

Probable line-up for the match of the Mexican Olympic National Team Sebastián Jurado, Angulo, J. Vázquez, V. Guzmán, Álvarez, E. Aguirre, Beltrán, Ruiz, Angulo, Aguirre and Vega.

Arabia and Mexico have met on 5 occasions, with a balance of 4 wins for TRI, in addition to 1 draw.

In these duels, the Aztecs have 14 goals in favor and only 2 against.

THERE WILL BE THREE GAMES! The Mexican Olympic National Team will have three games to prepare for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Mexico vs Romania Mexico vs Saudi Arabia Mexico vs Australia pic.twitter.com/KfGWrt86wM – Victorious (@victoriosoomos) May 14, 2021

