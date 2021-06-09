Mexico vs Saudi Arabia: Official lineups of the friendly match of the Mexican National Team

Jaime lozano and the players of the Mexican Olympic National Team will have their second exam prior to the start of the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2021 this summer, as they will now be measured against the selective of Saudi Arabia in the city of Marbella, Spain, this as part of a series of preparation matches that have been agreed in Iberian territory.

Saudi Arabia is one of the sixteen teams qualified for the Olympic tournament, sharing a group in sector D along with Germany, Brazil and the Ivory Coast.

Mexico has already successfully dodged the first test prior to Tokyo 2021, taking a victory against Romania last Saturday at the Municipal Stadium in Marbella, thanks to the solitary score of Chivas midfielder Jesús Angulo.

The official lineups for Mexico vs Saudi Arabia are the following Mexico: Jurado, Mozo, Guzmán, Vázquez, Mayorga, Cervantes, Liera, Zendejas, Sánchez, Angulo and Aguirre. Saudi Arabia: Albukhar, Khalifah, Hindi, Hamad, Alharbi, Shaikh, Ayman, Nasser, Fawaz, Saad, Alyami.

Arabia and Mexico have met on 5 occasions, with a balance of 4 wins for TRI, in addition to 1 draw. In these duels, the Aztecs have 14 goals in favor and only 2 against.

The tri will play again next Friday, June 11 in Marbella, now against its Australian counterpart, in theory, the last friendly game prior to its Olympic debut.

