Mexico vs Saudi Arabia: Goal by Alejandro Zendejas in the friendly of the Mexican National Team (Video)

The Mexican National Team is still on track prior to their participation in the next Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer and now it was their turn to face their counterpart from Saudi Arabia, another of the 16 teams qualified for the summer tournament.

For the match, Jaime Lozano gave a complete shake to his starting lineup with respect to the previous game against Romania, this in order to observe the majority of his troops to make the last evaluation before the final cut for the Tokyo 2021 Olympics.

At minute 5, Mexico was saved from receiving the score from Arabia in a terrible error in the exit of Alan Mozo, who lost the ball and allowed a dangerous shot by Alyami that went over the goal protected by Jurado.

The Mexican team began inoperative in the creation zone due to the strong pressure from Saudi Arabia, stifling the first attempts of Zendejas, Lira and Angulo in the midfield.

Mexico did not generate anything in the attack and near the end of the first half it was miraculously saved from the Arab score, because in a counterattack, Jurado stopped the Saudi forward’s shot, leaving the rebound at the mercy of the number ten, who sent his header. on one side, when the goal was completely unguarded.

In the second half, Mexico sent a warning through a shot by Jesús Angulo from the left sector. The Chivas midfielder stood on the edge of the area and sent a shot that the Arab goalkeeper stopped in two halves.

At 63, Nene Beltrán and Canelo Angulo connected on offense and put goalkeeper Albukhar in trouble. Beltran scooped the ball and found Angulo alone in the center of the area, managing to shoot from a half-turn, but the Saudi goalkeeper sent a corner kick on a remarkable save.

At 68, Mexico opened the scoring with a lethal header from Zendejas after a service from Alan Mozo on the right wing. The Aztec team finally achieved a great combination woven from behind, achieving a solid advance that Zendejas culminated with a tremendous shot nailed.

