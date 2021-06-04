Mexico vs Romania: Schedule and where to see the friendly match of the Mexican National Team Sub 23

This Saturday, the Olympic Selection will be measured in a friendly match in Marbella, to his counterpart in Romania, combined that will see Tokyo 2020, From your home. The meeting will be broadcast on TUDN and on the Azteca Deportes application at 1:00 p.m.

The painting directed by Jaime Lozano begins its European tour with a view to the Olympic Games that will start next month. One of the surprises that the coach gave a few days ago was the incorporation of Santiago Giménez.

This team has a large part of the footballers who obtained their pass in the Pre-Olympic; however, players like Antuna, Córdova and Carlos Rodríguez are missing, who are participating with the major.

Mexico shares Group A with France, South Africa and host Japan; However, prior to the Olympic tournament, two teams that got their pass to Tokyo, Saudi Arabia and Australia will be measured.