Mexico vs Romania: Probable lineup of the friendly match of the Mexican Sub 23 Team

The Mexican Under-23 National Team kicks off its European tour against the Romania team at the Marbella municipal stadium for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which will begin on July 22.

Jaime Lozano has the majority of the players who obtained their ticket in the Guadalajara Pre-Olympic Games, the only casualties being Sebastián Cordóva, Carlos Rodríguez, Uriel Antuna and Jorge Sánchez.

However, for this European tour, Lozano summoned Santiago Giménez. who got on at the last minute after the absence of Roberto Alvarado, who made the decision to spend these days with his partner, after the personal situation they went through.

Probable alignment of Jaime Lozano vs Romania.

Goalkeeper: Malagón. Defenders: Mayorga, Sepúlveda, Vásquez, Mozo. Midfielders: Aguirre, Cervantes, Esquivel. Forwards: Vega, Macías and Aguirre.