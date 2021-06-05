Mexico vs Romania: Official lineups of the friendly match of the Mexican National Team

The Mexican National Team that is preparing for the Tokyo Olympics 2021 hand in hand with his coach, Jaime Lozano, he will face his first preparation commitment prior to the summer fair this Saturday, June 5 at the Municipal Stadium of Marbella, in Spain, against his similar from Romania.

The Olympic TRI He will play a series of friendlies before starting his participation in the Tokyo Olympics and Romania will be the first rival of the Azteca team this Saturday, June 5, to later face Saudi Arabia on June 8 and Australia on the 11th of the same month.

Mexico has only faced Romania twice, registering a draw and a defeat in these matches.

The Romanian team has quite interesting players, among which are the goalkeeper Andrei Vlad of Steaua Bucharest; defender Alexandru Pascanu from Ponferradina of the Second Division of Spain; and forward Valetin Costache from Cluj of Romania.

The official lineups for Mexico and Romania are as follows:

Mexico: Malagón, Angulo, Loroña, Sepúlveda, Esquivel, Aguirre, Beltrán, Ruiz, Torres, Macías and Vega.

Romania: To be confirmed

