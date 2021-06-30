Mexico vs Panama: Schedule, probable lineups and where to watch the friendly match

Mexico will play against Panama This Wednesday, June 30 at 10:00 a.m., Mexico City downtown time, at the Nissan Stadium in the city of Nashville, Tennessee, in the United States, in a preparation match for the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games The game will be televised by TV Azteca and TUDN.

Although the game was planned to be played on Tri Major, the National Teams Commission negotiated for this match to be disputed by the members of the Sub 23 team that he directs Jaime Lozano.

Also read: Cruz Azul offer does not convince Juan Reynoso; Pablo Guede is a candidate

However, due to contract issues, it will be Gerardo Martino who will be on the bench as technical director of this representative, who will count Héctor Moreno as a ‘special reinforcement’, player of the major assigned to the Gold Cup who requires minutes of play after a long semesters of inactivity at his former team in Qatar.

Probable lineups of Mexico vs Panama: Mexico: Ochoa, Álvarez, Angulo, Vásquez, Aguirre, Cervantes, Romo, Esquivel, Lainez, Angulo, Vega and Henry Martín. Panama: Mejía, Murillo, Cummings, Andrade, Davis, Carrasquilla, Godoy, Quintero, Rodríguez, Barcenas and Torres.

Mexico makes its debut on July 22 at the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games against France. In the Gold Cup, TRI will have its first match on July 10, still with a rival to be confirmed.

Also read: Alba Zepeda, the hottest photos of the Acapulco Shore