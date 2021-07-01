Mexico vs Panama: Lineups for the preparation match towards the Gold Cup

The Mexican National Team will have the first of its two preparation commitments for its participation in the 2021 edition of the Gold Cup, when it faces the Panama National Team, at the Nissan Stadium, in Nashville, United States.

The tricolor team led by the Argentine coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino He arrives at the game with several absences due to injury and after failing to win the first edition of the Concacaf League of Nations.

Read also: Liga MX: Xolos de Tijuana officially announces the signing of Yonatthan Rak

While the Panamanian cadre of the Spanish-Danish strategist Tomas Christiansen Tarín He comes from securing his place in the octagonal final of Concacaf, heading to the Qatar World Cup 2022 after failing to pass the first phase of the Nations League.

To leave everything for our colors!

@ATTMx presents the lineup with which we will face in Nashville! ⚽️ # PassionATT | #CambiaTheGame pic.twitter.com/ZOtaLYGsq0 – National Team (@miseleccionmx) July 1, 2021

ALIGNMENTS

MEXICO

Guillermo Ochoa (P) César Montes Jorge Sánchez Johan Vásquez Luis Romo Erick Aguirre Sebastián Córdova Diego Laínez Carlos Rodríguez Henry Martín Alexis Vega

PANAMA

J. Calderon (P) F. Palacios OF Cordoba Quintero A. Machado E. Davis V. Griffith M. Camargo A. Godoy R. Peralta J. Aguilar J. Fajardo

⚽ GET ON THE COURT! This is the initial 1️⃣1️⃣ of # PanamáMayor to face @miseleccionmx in the @NissanStadium ️. 8️⃣: 3️⃣0️⃣pm

@tvmaxdeportes and @deportes_rpc # TodosSomosPanamá pic.twitter.com/GbF3rX36Qo – FEPAFUT (@fepafut) July 1, 2021

Read also: Euro 2021: Artem Besedin misses the rest of the tournament after a criminal entry by Marcus Danielson

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Follow us on

Mexican National Team Panama Gold Cup 2021