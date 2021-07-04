Mexico vs Nigeria: Lineups of the friendly match towards the Gold Cup

The Mexican National Team will hold its last preparation test prior to participation in the 2021 edition of the Concacaf Gold Cup, facing the Nigerian National Team in a friendly game to be held at the United Airlines Field at the Memorial Coliseum Stadium.

The Tricolor team led by the Argentine coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino It comes from defeating the Panama National Team in a match where the senior team and the squad that will go to the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games were mixed.

Read also: Rayados: Fans praise Duilio Davino after the signing of Erick Aguirre

While the Nigerian cadre of the German strategist Gernot rohr prepares to face the road to the Qatar 2021 World Cup in the African soccer confederation qualifiers.

ALIGNMENTS.

MEXICO

1 Alfredo Talavera (P) 21 Luis Rodríguez 3 Carlos Salcedo 19 Gilberto Sepúlveda 5 Osvaldo Rodríguez 16 Héctor Herrera 4 Edson Álvarez 14 Erick Gutiérrez 17 Jesús Manuel Corona 22 Hirving Lozano 11 Rogelio Funes Mori

NIGERIA

16 Bobo Stanley (P) 13 Adekunle Adeleke 6 Olisa Ndah 20 Emmanuel Oluesi 3 Imo Obot Udo 4 Anthony Shimaga 19 Seth Mayi 8 Onwuasonaya Uche 7 Ayano Iwuana 24 Ibrahim Sunusi 11 Charles Atshimene

Read also: Liga MX: Pumas UNAM defeats Atlético Morelia in a friendly match prior to Apertura 2021

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content