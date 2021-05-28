Mexico vs Iceland: Schedule and channel where to watch the game of the Mexican National Team

The Mexican National Team will face its similar Iceland this Saturday, May 28 at 8:00 p.m., central Mexico, in a friendly game at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. The game will be able to be seen through the signal of TUDN, Azteca and Channel 5.

Mexico is close to facing the game of Concacaf Nations League Final Four Semifinals against Costa Rica, so the match against Iceland will serve as a preparation for the selective Aztec commanded by Gerardo Martino, who will not have elements of the finalist teams of the MX League

This game will be Mexico’s return to activity after two months of absence, as their last matches were played before Wales and Costa Rica, when they fell defeated against the Europeans and beat the Central Americans with a solitary goal from Hirving Lozano last March. .

Iceland comes from beating Liechtenstein 4-1 on the last FIFA Date of March, although the Europeans are going through a serious crisis because they did not qualify for the Eurocup, adding 9 defeats in their last 11 games.

This will be the first time since the pandemic in which Mexico will play with the public in a friendly match. It is estimated that more than 40 thousand people join the AT6T.

