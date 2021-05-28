Mexico vs Iceland: Probable alignment of the Mexican National Team

No players from Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna, finalist clubs of the Closing 2021 of the MX League, the Mexican Soccer Team is getting ready to face its counterpart from Iceland this Saturday on the field of the Dallas Cowboys’ home at 8:00 p.m., Mexico time, in a friendly match in preparation for the duel of the Semifinal of the Concacaf Final Four.

Mexico is already starting to prepare the game against the Ticos and a series of friendly matches prior to the 2021 Gold Cup that will start in July and in which the Aztecs will seek to endorse the title achieved in the last edition.

This will be the fifth time that Mexico and Iceland have played a match against each other, with a favorable balance for the TRI team, with two victories and the same number of draws.

The last time they met was in 2018, when Mexico beat the Vikings 3-0 with goals from Marco Fabián and Miguel Layún (2), the latter, present in the current squad of the Aztec National Team.

Mexico vs Iceland likely lineup:

Ochoa, Gallardo, Salcedo, Moreno, Sánchez, Guardado, Herrera, Córdova, Lozano, Corona and Martín.

