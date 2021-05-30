Mexico vs Iceland: Lineups for the friendly match

The Mexican National Team will face the Iceland selection in the AT&T Stadium, in the city of Dallas, Texas, in a preparation duel prior to the resumption of the Concacaf Nations League.

El Tri, led by Gerardo “el Tata” Martino, will play its first match so far this year in the United States, at the beginning of a tour of matches that will continue with a friendly against Honduras.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Bryan Angulo would have minutes in the return final against Santos Laguna

In the middle of these two matches, the Mexican National Team will play the Final Four of the League of Nations, in which it will face Costa Rica in the semifinals and, if it advances, it will be measured against the winner of the series between the United States and Honduras.

The line-ups of the friendly Mexico vs Iceland

Mexico: Alfredo Talavera, Jorge Sánchez, Carlos Salcedo, Héctor Moreno, Jesús Gallardo, Edson Álvarez, Carlos Rodríguez, Andrés Guardado, Uriel Antuna, Diego Lainez, Henry Martín.

Iceland: Runarsson, Saevarsson, Hermannsson, Bjarnason, Gunnarsson, Gunnarson, Bjarnason, Johannesson, Helgason, Bodvarsson, Sigthorsson.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: