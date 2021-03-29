Mexico vs Honduras: The Mexican National Team will have no mercy, they want the title

Despite having already insured the ticket to the Tokyo Olympics In the summer, the players of the Mexican National Team are not satisfied and want to write their name in the history of the CONCACAF Pre-Olympic Tournament by lifting the title of champion with Mexico, which would be the eighth trophy of the Aztecs in thirteen editions of the contest.

Mexico is the ‘master and lord’ of the area in this type of tournaments, and with the ticket to the Olympics In his pocket, the player of the Mexican National Team, Jesús Angulo, showed the hunger that the Tricolor players have, ensuring that they are still focused on winning against Honduras and becoming champions.

Also read: Yulieth Torres shows off her enormous attributes in a micro string swimsuit

“We are more focused right now on winning, we have to be champions … we are going to be champions first, God. We have to do our job and the teacher will decide who comes for reinforcements, ”Angulo said.

“The team can be stronger and it is the teacher’s decision. Also thank the fans for not making the cry that is forbidden today ”, added the defender.

The Atlas player did not hide his happiness after winning the game against Canada, as they fulfilled the first and most important of the objectives in this tournament, which they want to crown with the title, as it is the responsibility of the Aztec squad.

“The championship is missing and we are going to look for it. For us we do not take it as pressure, we believe that it is a responsibility to be in the Olympic Games, ”said Angulo.

Regarding the atmosphere and communion that exists in the tricolor dressing room, Angulo highlighted the optimism that exists in the possibility of achieving a medal in Tokyo 2021, highlighting the great experience that most of the players have in their Liga MX teams.

Angulo is aware that none of the twenty footballers who managed to win the ticket to Tokyo 2020 have guaranteed the call in the final list for the summer tournament, since Jaime Lozano could incorporate some players who give the age for the contest, in addition to the three reinforcements greater than the age limit.

Also read: Liga MX: Son of José Ramón Fernández insults André Marín; told him everything

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: