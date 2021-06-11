Mexico vs Honduras: Schedule and channels where to watch the friendly of the Mexican National Team

After his failure in the Concacaf Nations League, The Mexican National Team is getting ready to play its first friendly match for the next gold Cup which will be played in the United States and this Saturday, June 12, his counterpart from Honduras will be measured at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, at 6:30 p.m., a comparison that you can see through Channel 5, TUDN and Azteca 7.

TRI will face H, the first rival in the friendly series prior to their debut in the Gold Cup on July 10, since they will also face Panama and Nigeria before opening their participation in the tournament of the Concacaf against a rival that is not yet defined.

This will be the 38th match between both teams, with a favorable balance on the Mexican side, with 22 wins, 8 draws and 7 losses.

In these games, Mexico has scored 68 goals and Honduras 28.

The last time they met was in the Quarterfinals of the 2017 Gold Cup, a match that Mexico won 1-0.

The biggest victory between these teams was recorded in 1935, when Mexico won 8-2 in a friendly.

The best result for Honduras was the 1-2 achieved in the 2014 Brazil Qualifiers, when they defeated TRI with goals from Jerry Bengston and Carlo Costly at the Azteca Stadium.

