Mexico vs Honduras: Schedule and channel where to watch the CONCACAF Pre-Olympic Final

The Mexican National Team and the selective Honduras face this Tuesday, March 30 at the Akron Stadium to define the champion of the CONCACAF Pre-Olympic Tournament at 7:00 p.m. Central Mexico time. The transmission of the grand final can be seen through the TUDN signal.

Honduras and Mexico are already qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, so this Tuesday’s match will be a ‘mere process’ and pride in defining the best team in the competition that takes place in Guadalajara, Jalisco.

Both teams arrive undefeated in these instances, although Mexico has a better record than the catrachos, since the Tricolor has won its 4 games, scoring 10 goals and only receiving one against.

For its part, Honduras won its first match in the group stage and drew the next two, a record that earned it to be first in Group B, ahead of Canada.

The catrachos defeated the United States 2 to 1 in the Semifinals, leaving their goalscoring record in 7 scores for and 3 against.

Mexico will seek its eighth title in this competition, as it has already won 7 editions (1964, 1972, 1976, 1996, 2004, 2012, 2015).

Honduras has 2 Pre-Olympic titles, one in 2000, and the most recent in 2008.

