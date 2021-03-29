Mexico vs Honduras: Probable alignment of the Mexican National Team

The Mexican National Team will be measured this Tuesday against its similar Honduras in the grand finale of CONCACAF Pre-Olympic Tournament to define the champion of the area, since both teams have already secured their ticket to the Tokyo Olympic Games to be held in summer, so the title of the contest will be the ‘finishing touch’ of their participation in it.

Honduras and Mexico will face each other for the third time, and consecutively, in the Final of a CONCACAF Pre-Olympic Tournament, with a favorable balance for TRI, who won the 2012 and 2015 titles against the catrachos, in the only two finals that have been lost by H.

Against Honduras, Mexico will have the opportunity to add their eighth title in nine attempts in this competition, since they only lost the final played in 1992 against the United States, so the match will be taken with great respect by Jaime Lozano.

For the match, Mexico would spare no effort and send its best starting eleven, led by Sebastián Jurado in goal; Aguirre, Angulo, Vásquez, Mozo, in defense; Rodríguez, Esquivel and Córdova, in the midfield; Antuna, Alvarado and José Juan Macías, up front.

Both teams arrive undefeated in these instances, although Mexico has a better record than the catrachos, since the Tricolor has won its 4 games, scoring 10 goals and only receiving one against.

For its part, Honduras won its first match in the group stage and drew the next two, a record that earned it to be first in Group B, ahead of Canada.

The catrachos defeated the United States 2 to 1 in the Semifinals, leaving their goalscoring record with 7 scores in favor and 3 against.

