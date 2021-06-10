Mexico vs Honduras: Probable alignment in the friendly of the Mexican National Team

After the painful defeat against the United States in the Final of the Concacaf Nations League, The Mexican National Team will have the opportunity to redeem themselves with the Aztec fans in a friendly match against the selective of Honduras in Atlanta, Georgia.

The TRI of Gerardo Martino begins a series of friendlies prior to the start of the 2021 Gold Cup, which will begin on July 10 for the Aztec team, facing a rival that has not yet been defined.

After Honduras, Mexico will play a friendly at the end of June against Panama and will close its preparation with a duel against Nigeria, a week before its Gold Cup debut.

For the game against the Catrachos, Gerardo Martino will have to solve the losses of Carlos Salcedo and César Montes, so he will have to improvise in the defensive back, one of the headaches of the Argentine coach in these last games, especially in balls by aerial game.

The possible alignment of Mexico vs Honduras would be the following: Ochoa, Arteaga, Moreno, Araujo, Sánchez, Álvarez, Romo, Pineda, Lainez, Lozano Martín and Corona.

This will be the 38th match between both teams, with a favorable balance on the Mexican side, with 22 wins, 8 draws and 7 losses.

In these games, Mexico has scored 68 goals and Honduras 28.

