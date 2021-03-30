Mexico vs Honduras: Mexican National Team will seek third title against ‘Catrachos’

With the ticket for the Tokyo Olympics insured for both teams, Mexico and Honduras will be measured in the CONCACAF Pre-Olympic Tournament Final held in Guadalajara, Jalisco, reissuing the last two finals of this same contest, as Aztecas and Catrachos met in the 2015 and 2012 editions, both with positive results for Mexicans.

In addition to the United States, Honduras is the only rival that the Mexican National Team has faced more than once in finals in the CONCACAF Pre-Olympic, and now it will be the most frequent opponent for the Aztecs with three championship duels.

Since 1964 the Concacaf Pre-Olympic has been played, however, it was from 1992 that the Under-23 tournament was created, defining the champion in a second group phase, the team that scored the most points went to the Olympic Games, until in 2000 the semifinals and final were added.

Mexico won all seven of their titles in 1964, 1972, 1976, 1996, 2004 against Costa Rica, 2012 and 2015, both against Honduras.

Of the seven titles won by Mexico, two were obtained locally, two playing in the United States, one in Canada, and two more in tournaments held in multi-venue (Reciprocal visit).

On the side of the catrachos, they will seek their third title in the tournament, where they have played four finals. Honduras won its two finals against the United States.

Honduras has worked its youth teams in a great way in the last two decades, as the Central Americans have been in five of the last six CONCACAF Pre-Olympic finals, beating Mexico, who has four, and the United States with two.

All CONCACAF Pre-Olympic Tournament Champions

Mexico 7 (1964, 1972, 1976, 1996, 2004, 2012, 2015) Honduras 2 (2000, 2008) Costa Rica 2 (1980, 1984) United States 1 (1992)

