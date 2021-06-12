Mexico vs Honduras: Lineups of the friendly match of the Mexican National Team

The Mexican National Team will face the whole of Honduras this afternoon in a friendly match prior to the start of the Gold Cup 2021, after losing in the grand final of the Concacaf Nations League against the United States, on the field of Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, at 6:30 p.m. Central Mexico time.

El Tri de Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino will play against Honduras in his first friendly match, seeking to regain confidence and feelings after the tough defeat against the United States, seeking to reach the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup in the best conditions.

After this meeting against Honduras, Mexico will play another two friendly matches that will be with Panama and Nigeria, and then make their debut in the Gold Cup on July 10 against a rival that is not yet defined.

XI MEXICO : Cota, Álvarez, Moreno, Jorge Sánchez, Arteaga, Charly Rodríguez, Romo, Osvaldo Rodríguez, Tecatito, Orbelin and Pulido. Friendly against Honduras – renacova (@renacova) June 12, 2021

It should be remembered that this will be the 38th match between both teams, with a favorable balance on the Mexican side, with 22 wins, 8 draws and 7 losses. In these games, Mexico has scored 68 goals and Honduras 28.

Lineups

Mexico: Cota (p), Romo, Álvarez, Moreno, Rodríguez, Sánchez, Rodríguez, Arteaga, Pineda, Pulido, Corona.

Honduras: López (p), Rodríguez, Figueroa, Pereira, Álvarez, Martínez, Flores, Acosta, Rodríguez, López, Benguche.

