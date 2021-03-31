Mexico vs Honduras: Lineups for the Concacaf Pre-Olympic Final

This Tuesday, March 30, the Mexican Under-23 Team faces its counterpart from Honduras at the Akron Stadium, in the final of the Concacaf Pre-Olympic, after both teams got their tickets to the Tokyo Olympics.

The Tri U23, directed by Jaime “el Jimmy” Lozano, finished as the leader of Group A and eliminated the Canada selection in the semifinals of the tournament. Now he will seek to get his eighth title of the Pre-olympic before the Catrachos.

For its part, Honduras finished as the leader of Group B, tying in points with Canada but with better goal difference. In the semifinals, the Central Americans gave the surprise and eliminated the United States, to reach the final and seek what would be their second title in the Pre-Olympic.

The alignments of the final of the Pre-Olympic

Mexico: Sebastián Jurado, Alan Mozo, Johan Vásquez, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Alejandro Mayorga, Carlos Rodríguez, Erick Aguirre (C), Alan Cervantes, Roberto Alvarado, Jesús Ricardo Angulo, José Juan Macías.

Honduras: Alex Barrios, Denil Maldonado (C), Cristopher Meléndez, José García, Wesly Decas, Carlos Argueta, Joseph Rosales, Kervin Arriaga, Edwin Rodríguez, Luis Palma, Douglas Martínez.

