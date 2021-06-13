Mexico vs Honduras: Gerardo Martino launches a letter to Alan Pulido after a draw

Gerardo Martino, coach of the Mexican National Team, launches a letter to forward Alan Pulido, after Mexico drew 0-0 against Honduras in a friendly match prior to the 2021 Gold Cup.

At a press conference, the ‘Tata’ Martino pointed out that Pulido is not in the Mexican National Team for a good or bad game, but for the welfare of the game system for the benefit of the group.

“Alan Pulido is like a footballer who could play an hour of play. Nobody is in the selection for a game, “he declared.

“We need the goals he caused (Raúl Jiménez). Today we had five goal situations. That is why I believe that football is a collective game ”, he spoke about the absence of Raúl Jiménez in attack.

“There are things to improve and we will keep trying, but we are on the right track. The results will surely also improve. It is clear that this has not been the best time ”, added on the poverty in the offensive game of the team.

