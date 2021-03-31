Mexico vs Honduras: Denil Maldonado suffers a terrible injury in the Pre-Olympic final (VIDEO)

The Mexican Under-23 team faced their counterpart from Honduras on Tuesday, May 30, in the final of the CONCACAF Pre-Olympic, after both teams got their pass to the Tokyo Olympics in the semifinals.

When it was hardly the first hour of play, Denil Maldonado, captain of the Catracho team, suffered a terrible ankle injury after colliding with Jose Juan Macías, forward of Mexico.

Also read: Mexican National Team: Hirving “Chucky” Lozano reveals that he “suffered” playing as 9

After trying to dispute a ball through the air with Macías, Maldonado fell badly and ended up twisting his right ankle, so he would have to go out on a stretcher from change, leaving the pitch in tears.

According to the first report of the Honduras National Team, Denil Maldonado suffered a grade two sprain to his right ankle, and will continue to be observed in the next few hours to determine the time he will spend off the courts.

The Honduran player, Denil Maldonado, became the first player of the match to leave, after a possible injury in a play with JJ Macías⚽ ️. pic.twitter.com/hXfzaHdiSC – Hard to Mark #EnCasa (@DurodeMarcarGDL) March 31, 2021

Visit our channel Youtube so you can enjoy our content