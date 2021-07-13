Mexico vs Guatemala will be played with fans, confirms CONCACAF

After the rumors that the duel on date 2 of the 2021 Gold Cup, between the Mexican National Team and the Guatemalan National Team, could be played behind closed doors due to the famous “forbidden cry”, the Concacaf clarified the situation and reported that the duel will take place as planned.

Through an official statement, the Concacaf denied the rumors that the duel Mexico vs Guatemala, to be disputed in the Cotton Bowl Stadium, would be played without fans as punishment for the events that occurred in the duel against Trinidad and Tobago. In addition, he explained that there will be other types of sanctions in case of recurrence.

“Regarding the recent publications related to the next match between Mexico and Guatemala, we would like to clarify that this match will take place as scheduled, with the assistance of fans. Concacaf will continue to implement its What Is Wrong, Is Wrong anti-discrimination campaign, and if necessary, will activate its protocols that include expelling fans who engage in discriminatory behavior and suspending the match. “

Concacaf also raised the issue of the shout in the match against the Trinidadians at AT&T Stadium, ensuring that they categorically condemn this type of behavior, which continued despite the campaigns of the FMF and Concacaf itself.

“Concacaf is extremely disappointed by the discriminatory language used by some of Mexico’s fans during their Gold Cup game against Trinidad and Tobago at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, July 10. The shout for the goalkeeper was heard despite Concacaf’s significant anti-discrimination campaign in recent weeks and extensive efforts by the FMF to make it clear that it is unacceptable. “

The Mexican National Team will face the Guatemalan National Team on Wednesday, July 14, at the Cotton Bowl Stadium, for the match on Day 2 of the 2021 Gold Cup.

