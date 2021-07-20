Mexico vs El Salvador: Mexico suffers but remains with the victory against El Salvador

The Mexican team showed a performance against El Salvador that went from more to less in the Cotton Bowl. The wards of Gerardo Martino won the victory by the smallest difference, not without first going through a nightmare closing against the cuscatlecos, who They fell with their faces to the lamps and with the feeling of deserving more on date 3 of the group stage of the Gold Cup

Despite having a majority in the stands, the Salvadorans sought to reduce the efforts of their rivals on offense in the first minutes. As a result, the first admonition of the party just 2 minutes on Darwin Cewrn, for a strong entry on Erick Gutirrez.

-TOKYO 2020 |All the transmission of the Olympic Games, FREE online HERE

El Tri did not stop in his quest to open the scoring before it, however his attempts were diluted in the last line. They were Rogelio Funes Mori and Orbeln Pineda on a couple of occasions those who sought to open the scoreboard, but their shipments ended up being rejected by the defense, or contained by the goalkeeper Mario Gonzlez.

It will be until 25 ‘when the Aztecs will finally manage to put the score in their favor, thanks to a powerful shot from Luis Rodriguez in the area. The element of the Tigers will receive a game change on the right wing, cut to the center, and He would take his shoe in the area that, after a slight defensive detour, would take the direction of the goalkeeper. Gonzlez will not be able to react and the 1-0 will be present.

Just a couple of minutes later, Mexico will be close to putting the second goal in their favor. Funes Mori was hand in hand with Gonzlez, but the Cuscatleco goal guess the route of the shipment and cut off in a surprising way the shot of the ‘Twin’.

The first minutes of the complementary part will be characterized by a couple of approaches of the Tri through Carlos Salcedo and de Funes Mori, but from then on the team will disappear to begin defense work. El Salvador will dominate the match.

At 62 ‘, an error of Edson Álvarez, on the edge of the area, allowed Joaqun Rivas a shot that Alfredo Talavera saved in an incredible way, and at 63 ‘now it will be Beloved Moreno who will take a shot that will be deflected by the side of the goal of the Pumas goalkeeper.

At 72 ‘, Alexander Larn drowned out the goal cry of the Salvadorans by crashing his free kick into the right post of the Mexicans, and finally at 84 ‘, Walmer martnez make a great personal move between three defenders to send a shot past one side of the goal of ‘Tala’.

Mexico took a deep breath after the final whistle, which gave it first place in Group A after scoring seven points; while the Salvadorans, who were applauded by the fans in the stands they took second place in the sector with their six units.

COVID-19 VACCINE NEWS IN MEXICO:

How to register online to get vaccinated against coronavirus?

When and where do I get vaccinated against coronavirus?

Steps and requirements to be vaccinated against coronavirus

What if the second dose of the vaccine is early or late?

Who and who cannot be vaccinated against the coronavirus in Mexico?

What documents to bring to get the vaccine?

Official vaccination schedule against Covid-19 in Mexico by state