Mexico vs Costa Rica: Schedule and channel where to watch the friendly match

The Stadion Wiener Neustadt in Austria will be the setting for the second and last friendly match of the Mexican National Team in the FIFA date of the month of March, measured against the selective Costa Rica o’clock at 2:00 p.m., Central Mexico time, which you can see through the sign of TUDN, Channel 5 and Azteca 7.

After the disaster against the Welsh National Team, Mexico will have to show a new face and raise its level of play against the Central Americans, one of the few rivals that Gerardo Martino has indigestible as coach of the Aztec squad.

Costa Rica was the eighth rival that Tata Martino faced as coach of the Mexican National Team, drawing a draw in the Quarterfinals of the 2019 Gold Cup, although the match was defined in favor of Mexico in a harrowing penalty shootout.

Mexico and Costa Rica have met on a total of 50 occasions, with a favorable balance to TRI, with 28 victories, 16 draws and only 6 defeats.

Mexico’s biggest victory was recorded in 1975, when they beat the Ticos 7-0 at the Azteca Stadium.

Costa Rica’s best victory was the 1-2 victory achieved at Azteca in 2001 in a World Cup qualifying match, the first loss for Mexico at home in its history.

