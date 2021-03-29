Mexico vs Costa Rica: Probable alignment of the Mexican National Team

After the bad game presented before his similar Welsh midweek, the Mexican National Team Gerardo Martino will close your participation in the FIFA date of the month of March before the combined Costa Rica, trying to achieve victory number twenty in the management of the Argentine coach, where he just added his second setback.

Beyond the bad result before Welsh; second setback of the Tata with the Tricolor; Mexico He will try to correct his actions in the friendly against the Costa Rican team, as the match against the Europeans left many doubts regarding the generation of offensive play in the absence of a nominal ‘nine’.

For the game against Costa Rica, Mexico could already count on the Kansas City forward, Alan Pulido, who would be used as a starter in a trident that could sign with Chucky Lozano and Diego Lainez.

With the idea of ​​giving ‘rotation’ to the summoned players, Martino could send several ‘new faces’ regarding the game against Wales, giving Alfredo Talavera a chance in the goal and Luis Romo in the holding half.

Mexico’s likely lineup against Costa Rica would be as follows:

Talavera: Arteaga, Montes, Moreno, Rodríguez, Romo, Álvarez, Lainez, Pineda, Lozano and Pulido.

Match data:

Mexico and Costa Rica have met on a total of 50 occasions, with a favorable balance to TRI, with 28 victories, 16 draws and only 6 defeats.

The biggest victory for Mexico was recorded in 1975, when they beat the Ticos 7-0 at the Azteca Stadium.

Costa Rica’s best victory was the 1-2 victory achieved at Azteca in 2001 in a World Cup qualifying match, the first loss for Mexico at home in its history.

