Mexico vs Costa Rica: Paulo Wanchope puts Keylor Navas above Hugo Sánchez

The Mexican National Team faces tomorrow one of their classic Concacaf rivals, the Costa Rican National Team, who will feature their maximum reference, the PSG goalkeeper, Keylor Navas, who usually enjoys matches against Mexico.

Since your arrival at Real Madrid and the achievements he obtained in Europe, many fans and former footballers have opened the debate about who is the best player in the area. This time it was not the exception, since the former attacker of the Costa Rican team, Paulo Wanchope, pointed out in an interview for TUDN, that Navas is the best player in the history of Concacaf above Hugo Sanchez

“Undoubtedly, Keylor Navas. Currently, he is the benchmark and will be forever, because what he did with the National Team was important. Arriving at Real Madrid and being one of the leaders in achievements and Champions, makes him a benchmark of our area2.

Both players were figures with Real Madrid, while Keylor Navas managed to lift three Champions League, the former Mexican attacker failed to win the European Cup, but was a scoring champion four times