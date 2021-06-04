Mexico vs Costa Rica: Nations League semi-final lineups

The Mexican team faces tonight at Sports Authority Field, in Denver, Colorado, to the Costa Rica selection, in the second semifinal of the Concacaf Nations League.

The United States awaits the winner of this lead to face him in the final, so Gerardo Martino’s team is bound to win. The national team comes from defeating Iceland; however, he arrives with some casualties for the encounter.

Also read: Club América: Alan Medina will leave Las Águilas to reinforce Necaxa

A few days ago, they revealed that both Jonathan Dos Santos and Erick Gutiérrez will not participate due to injury in the Nations League. The PSV player’s place would be taken by Diego Lainez, who was not considered to play the competition.

Also read: Liga MX: Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti will be the new Technical Director of Bravos de Juárez.

Given the probable absence of Jesús Manuel Corona and the absence of Jiménez, Martino finds himself in a dilemma to face his first official game of 2021. One of the surprises that has been handled in the last hours has been that of Arteaga as a starter instead of Gallardo.

Lineup of the Mexican National Team: Ochoa, Rodríguez, Araujo, Moreno, Arteaga, Álvarez, Guardado, Herrera, Lozano, Martín and Antuna.

Costa Rica lineups: Moreira, Fuller, Borges, Calvo, Ruiz, Leal, Campbell, Tejeda, Duarte, Oviedo and Martínez