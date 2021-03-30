Mexico vs Costa Rica: Lineups for today’s friendly match

Mexico and their counterpart from Costa Rica go to Stadion Wiener Neustadt in Austria with the intention of achieving victory in the friendly match and both Tata Martino and Ronald González go with their best men.

After the loss to Wales, Martino can’t afford to lose to Costa Rica. A rival who, on paper, looks inferior. Reason for which he will come out with everything for the victory.

Costa Rica is coming off a 0-0 draw against Bosnia, showing clean football and solid defense.

Party lineups:

Mexico: Talavera, Arteaga, Moreno, Salcedo, Sánchez, Romo, Dos Santos, Gutiérrez, Corona, Pizarro and Lozano.

Costa Rica: Navas, Fuller, Waston, Calvo, Oviedo, Cruz, Ruiz, Campbell, Sequeira, Venegas and Brown.

