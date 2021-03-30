Mexico vs Costa Rica: Goal by Hirving Lozano in today’s game (video)

After so much insistence, the Mexican National Team managed to score at minute 88. In a corner kick with Diego Lainez, Carlso Salcedo combed the ball with his head so that Hirving Lozano finished off in the small area and beat Keylor Navas.

Even before the goal, the Mexican National Team slightly had the possession of the goal, since it was in trouble in a couple of plays that it could not solve Costa Rica. Again, in the absence of a nominal forward, Hirving lozano, who on many occasions has played as a forward for Napoli, cannot find himself on the pitch.

Martino knows that he needs to win the duel, otherwise, the media will begin to doubt his project, since in recent months, beyond those of the favorable results, he has generated doubts about the operation of the team, especially when come out as favorites.

If he wins this match, Martino will reach 20 victories in 24 matches played, surpassing the mark of Miguel Herrera, José Manuel de la Torres and Juan Carlos Osorio. In his history he has 19 victories, two draws and two defeats.