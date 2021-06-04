Mexico vs Costa Rica: Fans explode against TUDN and its terrible transmission

Football

The Mexican National Team faced the Costa Rican National Team on Thursday, June 3, in the semifinals of the Final Four, in the Concacaf League of Nations, in a duel that was broadcast exclusively by TUDN.

Because TV Azteca did not reach an agreement for the transmission rights of the Mexican National Team, the match against Costa Rica was only broadcast on Televisa, contrary to what is customary in Tri matches.

Also read: Liga MX: Julián Quiñones will leave Tigres; is “tied up” with Atlas

However, this modification did not leave the Mexican fans happy, since, through social networks, users showed their annoyance with the terrible transmission and the comments of the TUDN team.

The fans also “cried” for the absence of TV Azteca, with Christian Martinoli, Luis García and Luis Roberto Alves “Zague”, along with their quite particular style.

Visit our channel Youtube so you can enjoy our content