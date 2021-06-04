Mexico vs Costa Rica: Fans explode against TUDN and its terrible transmission

The Mexican National Team faced the Costa Rican National Team on Thursday, June 3, in the semifinals of the Final Four, in the Concacaf League of Nations, in a duel that was broadcast exclusively by TUDN.

Because TV Azteca did not reach an agreement for the transmission rights of the Mexican National Team, the match against Costa Rica was only broadcast on Televisa, contrary to what is customary in Tri matches.

However, this modification did not leave the Mexican fans happy, since, through social networks, users showed their annoyance with the terrible transmission and the comments of the TUDN team.

Me listening to the TUDN commentators trying to be funny.

I never thought I would miss the doctor and Martí pic.twitter.com/9ylcSZeHGj – Freruto18 (@ Fredibell181) June 4, 2021

The fans also “cried” for the absence of TV Azteca, with Christian Martinoli, Luis García and Luis Roberto Alves “Zague”, along with their quite particular style.

This TUDN streaming blowjob is making me miss Jorge Campos’ comment count – (@SaoirseDarling) June 4, 2021

Has lousy “analysts” Tudn – jezz (@jezz_g_a) June 4, 2021

The fart of TUDN is that they want to be funny and want to copy TV Azteca. – Chinazo (@Nicolas__TR) June 4, 2021

The transmission of @tudn in the party of @miseleccionmx is pathetic. His jokes are very bad and the Kikín Fonseca does not know how to say anything other than “centralize the extremes.” Damn it, a little more analysis. – Gral. Felipe Ángeles (@gral_felipe) June 4, 2021

How enjoyable is the narration by TUDN – Nobody – Cafre al Volante (@cafrealvolante) June 4, 2021

What a bitch roe to watch a game on TUDN – maco1818 (@ maco18181) June 4, 2021

