Mexico vs Canada: Possible alignment of the Mexican National Team in the Semifinal

After signing an almost perfect group stage in every way, the Mexican National Team Sub 23 who drives Jaime lozano the pass to the Tokyo Olympics 2021 in the party of Semifinals of Concacaf Pre-Olympic Tournament against Canada this Sunday at 7:00 p.m. from central Mexico.

For the game, Jaime lozano He will send his best men, knowing that there is no margin of error against the selective of the maple leaf, a team that has not lost in the Pre-Olympic either, since they arrived at these instances after a victory and two draws in their peloton.

Mexico had an almost perfect tournament in the group stage, as they won all three of their games, conceding a single goal against, keeping zero on 2 occasions and scoring 8 goals.

Against Canada, the Mexican National Team would once again have Sebastián Córdova and Carlos Rodríguez, fundamental players in the tricolor midfield.

In addition to the returns of Córdova and Charly, Mexico would have Sebastián Jurado as the starting goalkeeper due to the injury of Luis Malagón, who had been the goalkeeper in the first three matches of TRI.

The likely Mexico vs Canada lineup in the CONCACAF Pre-Olympic Tournament Semifinals would be as follows: GOALKEEPER: Jury. DEFENDERS: Aguirre, Angulo, Vásquez, Mozo, MEDIA: Córdova, Esquivel, Rodríguez. FORWARDS: Alvarado, Vega.

